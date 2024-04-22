Season 4 Tier Set Bonuses Do Not Mix-and-Match with Season 3 Tier Set Bonuses

Good. Everything else would have been stupid.
Dang EU BM Hunter's just had to vote for season 3 tier set :|
makes sense considering people with s1 and s2 sets cant do the same
Fury Warrior tier set will be from season 2
Fury is inaccurately included on this list. Its set bonus for season 4 is the Merciless Assault-based bonus from season 2.
So instead of season 3 voters having an advantage, they have a disadvantage. Other classes can roll with 2 separate 2-set bonuses while gearing while s3 sets will override. Not that I think you should be able to get 4 set with prior season gear, but how is this more fair than the alternative?
OFC it doesn't. Different season...
Dumb change no one asked for... If bonus is same, it should count, no matter season.
Imagine people thinking they can mix and match the exact same set. This hasnt been a thing since Nighthold. Wish WoWhead and the player base would stop forgetting stupid #$%^ like this.
Wait, Survival didn't get the S3 tier bonus? WHY, it's soo good dammit.
There are other interactions that blizz still havent thought of that can happen and they work in PTR , thats what im going to abuse S4 until it get "in to the light" and nerfed :D
Ok that's great. To make it fair though, they're going to disable Season 3 2 set if your Season 4 2 Set is the Season 1 or 2 bonus, right?
makes sense
Right but if the evoker has s3 2pc and s4 2pc does that mean every 3rd prescience lasts 200% longer?