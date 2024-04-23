Season 4 Rollover Started Early - New Crests, S3 Gear Legacy, Flightstone Reset

They better do a full reset with tonights maintenance or people are going to complain.
This is super upsetting. I was trying to farm some final sets that I was missing for xmogs and now I can't do it anymore thanks to this bs :/
Didn't S4 already start today in NA?
Thought I had one last night to get some more crests to upgrade gear for transmog. I was also capping my flightstones for renown tokens. All gone now. Bummer...
Thank you NA for once again beta testing for the rest of us.
You really need to touch grass if you are trying to break this news and exploit this.
Kind of jarring, glad I did an all nighter last night to finish off my M+ achievements.I mean, there are surprises, and then there's logging in and going "WHY AM I IN ALL MY OLD LEGACY GEAR... wait a minute.... WUT? IS IT MONDAY OR TUESDAY? OMG I MISSED A WHOLE DAY SOMEHOW!" Blizzard being one of the companies of all time, keeping me on my toes with rousing games of "When will the reset happen?" after 18 years of Tuesdays.Kudos.
Honestly, you'd think it'd be bigger news by now as well! How random.
Yeah it happened 1 hour, 15 minutes ago. 3PM AEST.I've been getting the new whelpling crests from world content.
Everyone should go touch some grass
Any news on if there will be a weekly cap on crests? - or is it uncapped like valor were in last fated season?
Jean I see no problem in may when they release Pandaria Remix, Cata Classic and D4 S4 at nearly the same time…
Real question is are aspect crests capped again? or can we actually enjoy the game this season
I'm betting they'll reset it or roll it back, not even going to bother.
We only care about EU.