Season 4 Mythic+ Dungeon Testing: March 26 - April 1

Greetings!Dragonflight Season 4 dungeon testing begins on PTR realms today. The test period will begin today, Tuesday March 26, and end Monday April 1 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (13:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST). Please note that the test period may be adjusted in the event of technical difficulties.The following dungeons are available for testing on Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic+ difficulty with the new dungeon progression update
:
- The Azure Vault
- Brackenhide Hollow
- Ruby Life Pools
- Halls of Infusion
- Algeth’ar Academy
- The Nokhud Offensive
- Neltharus
- Uldaman, Legacy of Tyr
During the test period you’ll be able to acquire and customize Mythic Keystones by talking to the Keystone Vendor in Stormwind or Orgrimmar, and the nearby Dungeon Teleports NPC will assist you with transportation.We look forward to hearing your feedback!