Season 4 Hotfixes for May 1st - Various Bug Fixes
Posted
1 hr 38 min ago
by
Squishei
Blizzard has posted Season 4 hotfixes for today which includes various bug fixes!
May 1, 2024
Dungeons and Raids
Aberrus (Awakened)
Fixed an issue that caused Thadrion to continually cast Unstable Essence after the encounter had concluded.
Nokhud Offensive
Addressed a Primalist Thunderbeast issue where Thunderstrike’s target is not correctly reflected in the unit frame.
Items
Amber Skitterfly should now appear in the Mount Collection for players who purchased it from the Trading Post.
Legendary items can now be upgraded as intended on the Awakened track.
Fixed a bug preventing legendary item upgrades from receiving appropriate stone/crest discounts.
