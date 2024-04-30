Season 4 Dungeon Hotfixes with the Weekly Reset - Algath'ar Academy Nerf

alg(A)th'ar lmao
Still no across the board nerfs to Uldaman, oneshots in Nokhud untouched and so on, shame...
How about not taking damage from orbs while being pulled into vacuum mechanic? Cuz, you know, there might be a few orbs right there and you will catch them with your face.
Fix leggo. ty
honnest to god why would you nerf all the easy keys like AA i have a +14 timed week 1 mainwhile NO is untouched and bosses oneshot you on +10s unless you 40% dr
The biggest problem in AA is if you can manage the Tree boss or not and if you do the rest should be easy.
Can we adress some issues in Halls too? The last boss still has those aggro issues and I've seen melee dps getting slapped into oblivion... Also 3rd boss healing check is a bit out of hand.
Khajin the Unyielding in Halls of Infusion when?so hard for healing!
Delete Flightstones
Alegthar Nerfs already active on EU
The algathar last boss ability overlap where the orbs hit the entire group when the dragon does her massgrip is the biggest issue I have with the dungeon, fix that
They actually nerfed Doragosa over Vexamus? Why? She's objectively the easiest high Tyrannical boss in there.
so, uh, what about the bromach's totem having way too much health and dealing way too much damage? Or Nokhud's third boss that can quick shot the same target twice and just kills them on the spot with barely any counterplay? These nerfs happen way too infrequent and not at the right targets