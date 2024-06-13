Season 1 Mythic+ Dungeon Preview - Alliance Siege of Boralus, New Checkpoint Requirements in Mists

Blizzard
A preview of some changes to returning dungeons:
Siege of Boralus
- Players of both factions will go through the Alliance version of the dungeon in Mythic and Mythic+
- Ashvane Spotter’s Sighted Artillery no longer damages enemy creatures.
Necrotic Wake
- Malfunctioning Goliath
- Disabled in Mythic and Mythic+
- Forgotten Hammer
- Bloody Javelin
- Initial damage reduced by 90%
- Now applies a stacking vulnerability to enemies hit.
- Discarded Shield
- Is no longer a channeled effect.
- Players can now use abilities after the shield is activated.
- Spawning locations for Discarded Shield, Bloody Javelin and Discharged Anima have been updated
Mists of Tirna Scithe
- Vine gates and check point can now be used by Tauren, Highmountain Tauren, Night Elf, Druids and Herbalist