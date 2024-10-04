Scalecommander Augmentation Evoker Hotfixes Explained - Overlord Interaction Fixed

As mentioned yesterday in a piece by Preheat
(which I encourage you to read), Scalecommander Augmentation Evoker has been benefiting from a couple of rather silly interactions involving Bombardments
, which certainly contributed to its success in AoE and Mythic+ situations.
What Changed?
Last night Blizzard pushed through a couple of since-documented hotfixes for Augmentation Evoker that might have otherwise gone unnoticed. Essentially, Overlord
no longer interacts with Mass Eruption
, meaning that the spec is losing some of its burst during Breath of Eons
, as well as the cheesy extra Bombardments
which provided significant Breath of Eons
cooldown reduction from Wingleader.
- Evoker
Augmentation
Fixed a Scalecommander issue where Mass Eruption would amplify the number of targets struck by the Overlord talent.
- Fixed an issue where Overlord could apply Bombardments to enemy targets if Mass Eruption was active.