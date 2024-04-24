Savage Ebony Battle Turtle - New Upcoming Promotion Mount

More training post recolors? Maybe it's a twitch mount?
twitch reward for wow remix or for playing remix until "x"i bet.
nobody wants a mount thats slower than the player character
complete the intro quest for a goblin/worgen in cata classic . like the frostwyrm mount for DKs in classic wrath. It does have the deathwing vibes.
These mounts are completely useless since they move so slow... I have no idea why they can't just change that.
Just another number if it's slow and doesn't have flying.
These mounts are cool as hell it's stupid that they made them so slow on land
When will they understand that no one cares about these random mounts. DO CLASS / FACTION MOUNTS. KOR’KRON; SCARLET CRUSADE; SILVER HAND; DARK RANGER; WARSONG; BRONZEBEARD; etc...No one cares about stupid recolours. Many people care about the Warcraft fantasy. Do it.
I’m not selling my soul to a twitch stream for another mount.