S1 Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning for August 20th - Additional Checkpoint and Increased Count Requirements

Greetings, dungeoneers!
As we continue to review community responses for future adjustments, we’ve made updates in this week’s Beta.Dungeon Adjustments
Grim Batol
- Added a checkpoint after General Umbriss is defeated
Mists of Tirna Scithe
Tred’ova
- Consumption’s channel duration increased
Necrotic Wake
- Enemy forces required has been increased
- Bloody Javelin’s initial damage and periodic damage reduced
- Zolramus Gatekeeper’s summoned Patchwerk Soldier’s health reduced
- Blight Bag’s Disgusting Guts no longer damages creatures
- Brittlebone Warrior’s health reduced
- Brittlebone Mage’s health reduced
Siege of Boralus
- Enemy forces required increased
Ara-kara, City of Echoes
Avanoxx
- Starved Crawler’s health reduced
- Gossamer Onslaught’s damage reduced
The Dawnbreaker
- Enemy forces required increased
- Ixkreten the Unbreakable now spawns inside the Church of the Sacred Flame
- Reduced total number of creatures spawning around the entrance to the Church of the Sacred Flame
Anub’ikkaj
- Shadowy Decay’s damage reduced
Rasha’nan
- Reduced pacing of abilities in phase 2 of the encounter
- Spinneret’s Strands initial and periodic damage reduced