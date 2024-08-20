S1 Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning for August 20th - Additional Checkpoint and Increased Count Requirements

Added a checkpoint after General Umbriss is defeated

Consumption’s channel duration increased

Enemy forces required has been increased

Bloody Javelin’s initial damage and periodic damage reduced

Zolramus Gatekeeper’s summoned Patchwerk Soldier’s health reduced

Blight Bag’s Disgusting Guts no longer damages creatures

Brittlebone Warrior’s health reduced

Brittlebone Mage’s health reduced

Enemy forces required increased

Starved Crawler’s health reduced

Gossamer Onslaught’s damage reduced

Enemy forces required increased

Ixkreten the Unbreakable now spawns inside the Church of the Sacred Flame

Reduced total number of creatures spawning around the entrance to the Church of the Sacred Flame

Shadowy Decay’s damage reduced

Reduced pacing of abilities in phase 2 of the encounter

Spinneret’s Strands initial and periodic damage reduced

Greetings, dungeoneers!As we continue to review community responses for future adjustments, we’ve made updates in this week’s Beta.Grim BatolMists of Tirna ScitheTred’ovaNecrotic WakeSiege of BoralusAra-kara, City of EchoesAvanoxxThe DawnbreakerAnub’ikkajRasha’nan