The Running of the Gnomes

How to participate



Simply log in on the specified day on Scarlet Crusade in the Gnome Starting Zone, before the run start time and join us for the run. We’ll have the invites, and you just need to bring yourself!



If you do not wish to use a fresh level 1 Gnome, you can simply change your Gnome's hair to Pink. Please keep the names tasteful...ish for an event that is all ages.



Keep in mind this is a run to spark a conversation, honor others, do something fun, raise money. It's not a race-race. Staying together is a good fun option!



Because the Gnome Run is very popular, I suggest showing up not 10 minutes before the run if you can help it, or joining our discord for days that we are pre-inviting people to guilds to snag an invite early.



There will be absolutely no Cross Realm invites for this. You must be on Scarlet Crusade or it’s connected realm Feathermoon. I’m unable to facilitate people who are off realm. Simply roll a new character on the specified server and join in the fun that way!



You can download and use a US trial account if you do not play World of Warcraft or your account is in the EU/Asia regions. If your account is inactive, you can use the Veteran Account Feature and play up to level 20! You may have to go through the intro questline if you do not have a max level character on the Trial or Veteran Accounts!