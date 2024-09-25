Rewards for Defeating Zekvir in His Lair - Cosmetics, Valorstones Farm

Any strats for ? Level would be helpfullFor anyone trying this post nerf is brutal
Only drops Runed Harbinger Crests once. (I imagine per day)
What is the minimum ilvl to do the delve on tier ? and ?
You can't farm him for Great Vault. I just killed him 5 times and only got 1 Vault Slot for it.Killed him a few more times and the vault slots populated. Works!
Way to annoying to do. Random overlaps and eggs spawning in Tokyo when I have a 20y range and am slowed with no way of getting out is quality gameplay /sThis fight isn't hard, it's annoying, just like delves themselves.
? was easy with 610 ilvl for my ret pala. depends on the class more than anything I suppose
Any type of valor stone farm outside m+ will be nerfed. Blizz has shown they hate for anyone but m+ neckbeards to have gear.
Tier ? Zekvir is so much fun, I love to know this is a challenge i can work on the whole season!
Tier ? is not doable at the moment at 610 ilvl, the egg sacks have 13 mil HP. It was doable before the Brann nerfs, and barely doable briefly after (the egg sacks had 11 mil HP).
Might as well make it easy mode and zug through it at the end of the season.
Welp, time to watch for the inevitable nerfs on this farm - 1) Weekly lockout, so you can only get valorstones, crests, and loot once per week, and 2) Only your first kill of the boss every week can count towards your vault.The author of this article should probably have an "Edit:_________" version of this article drafted already.