Revisiting the New Darkmoon Deck Trinkets in The War Within - How to Obtain Cards & Sigil Embellishments

This still seems unrefined and like part of it is missing. I'm not sure if anyone has found them on beta, but none of the vendors have any cards to test so we can't even validate how Transcribe actually works. Since it doesnt have a cooldown, the bag would imply that you could just multiply cards by transcribing them back and forth, which obviously isn't how its intended to work.
Yay, World of Craftcraft continues.
As an Enhancement Shaman player I shiver to my core every time I see Ascendance mentioned in any way, that talent is so Bad as a design concept.
It's a shame these are rarely usefull for long. I'd love to see one that gives us a near BIS, like, top 3 level. Have one piece of gear from all crafting profs that's like that.
Trinkets kind of feel a bit lacking.
These cards just don't seem exciting. Darkmoon Cards used to be good. Now each of them is just like...meh. Speed OR avoidance? I take damage from it? A random secondary stat buff based on a school of magic used? These cards do not communicate clear and obvious value, and it is a major reason why I am moving away from Inscription.
They should really make the old cards relevant too, like.. you make an item or something to empower them.
Half of these comments are just spam posts about people whining they can't sell a card for 300k anymore. I for one am glad they arent an extreme pain to get anymore, especially if they aren't as strong as they used to be.