Review of the Rogue Changes for All 3 Specs in Patch 11.0.5 - Guide Writer Feedback

Assassination - One Step Back, Two Steps Forward
With the changes coming in the anniversary patch, it's a great time to examine the problems being addressed and their impact on the spec. There's a lot to cover, with changes on the class tree to Supercharger
(previously Echoing Reprimand
) and Thistle Tea
, which has come under much scrutiny. Subterfuge
is lurking in the shadows as possibly one of the strongest utility talents in the game and an interesting rework to Twist the Knife
. Let's break down the impact of each change and how they will shape the spec from now on.
Tons of Talents
Most of the changes to the class tree/spec tree don't meaningfully impact the spec, but we'll go over them for the sake of completeness.Master Assassin
has finally received the 6 second standardization to match all the other stealth effects for us, but it came with a slight nerf. Numerically it looks good, but ends up falling short in mythic+ where points are already tight. Because there's no gameplay associated with Master Assassin
currently, this change is purely a buff.Thistle Tea
is a minor accessibility feature that doesn't impact optimal play. We pool energy between Envenoms
, falling under 30 energy to trigger the passive effect is relatively tricky. Because it can still be used the same as live, there's no difference in how Thistle Tea
is used.Subterfuge
now extending effects is an interesting change that could possibly impact the highest of key levels, allowing for Iron Wire
to be used for 12 seconds instead of the regular 6 seconds after stealth. This leads to a total possible 17 seconds of Iron Wire
. The issue remains, however, that it comes with a staggering 7% loss in damage, making it all but unplayable for most players. Without having an organized group to play around the powerful silence effect, Subterfuge
loses nearly all of its value instantly. At first glance, the increased duration on Improved Garrote
or Indiscriminate Carnage
seems like a decent buff, but the duration is often unnecessary.Supercharger
is a simplified version of Echoing Reprimand
that, while similar at first glance, actually changes the impact of the talent significantly. Instead of Echoing Reprimand
spreading its benefit over the next 45 seconds, Supercharger
empowers the next finishers cast after Shiv
. This timing difference moves the entire benefit of Supercharger
into our burst windows, leading to a more controlled, higher damage potential during Shiv
. Because of the extra combo points being applied to finishers (typically Envenom
), there's also synergy here with another reworked talent, Twist the Knife
.Twist the KnifeTwist the Knife
has long been one of the worst talents on the spec tree, often finding no place to exist due to the inherently high Envenom
uptime on the spec (over 90% in recent patches). This rework adds a new layer to the buff uptime, allowing it to stack twice. Anyone who has played a Guardian Druid might see where this is going. We're getting Ironfur
on Envenom
! (Also referred to as async stacks sometimes). If you're unfamiliar with some of the quirks, it's essential to cover exactly how this effect works. The first thing to note is how the timer itself functions. Below is a sample sequence showing how the overlap works with six combo point Envenoms
and the two-second extension from Twist the Knife
itself.
There are five full seconds of overlap in the sequence, during which we would enjoy the benefits of a second stack of Envenom
. But what does that exactly mean?
Unintuitively, when Envenom
"stacks," three effects are stacking. The first is the buff on Envenom
itself, increasing poison application chance by 30% per stack or 60% at two stacks. The second is Dashing Scoundrel
, going from a 5% critical strike chance to 10% at two stacks. The last is Rapid Injection
, which states, "Envenom
deals 10% increased damage while your Envenom
buff is active". Two stacks of Envenom
means 20% increased damage. The curious thing is that unlike other async stacking mechanics, this one will still pandemic, allowing you to extend the lesser of the two durations, and maintaining the clipping gameplay brought on by Rapid Injection
For a long time now, Envenom
has had a near 100% uptime, removing most of the uptime management and gameplay around Rapid Injection
. In the last couple of years, we have seen changes to Venomous Wounds
, the buff on Envenom
, the introduction of energy talents like Sanguine Blades
and Vicious Venoms
, and seen gameplay to play around the buff with Rapid Injection
and Kingsbane
being front and center to the spec. Twist the Knife
"solves" the problem of managing Envenom
uptime by simply raising the cap from 100% to 200% uptime. Sadly, It doesn't solve the underlying issue and has introduced a new problem with clipping Rapid Injection
. It feels like kicking the can down the road and hoping it'll be good enough rather than trying to target the problem at its core. If Twist the Knife
is supposed to solve Envenom's
buff uptime, it's too tricky to reach on the talent tree currently (especially for Mythic+), and it's not fundamentally addressing the uptime.