Review of the Rogue Changes for All 3 Specs in Patch 11.0.5 - Guide Writer Feedback

I see any update to a specialization or talents as an opportunity to improve on the status quo. As such, combining all changes must be an obvious benefit to label a change as successful. The problem this creates is that neither of the recent updates to the class qualified as a clear success for Subtlety and 11.0.5 continues on this trend.The change or removal of Invigorating Shadowdust was expected. The talent was already part of the initial beta blue post with an announced nerf which didn't make it into the game. But what makes this talent so bad that the only option left is to remove it completely?The short answer is cooldown design. Invigorating Shadowdust allows to adjust cooldowns more dynamically than other classes in the game can and as such gave it a unique identity. For the current tier, it makes Subtlety one of the best specs in normal and heroic raids due to the already very low kill timers on bosses. And gives the spec on very specific fights like Silken Court a small advantage due to better cooldown alignments to the damage-amplifying phases. The impact is not even significant enough to lead to a bias towards the spec in Mythic raiding. Looking at the current player count on all three Rogue specializations, Assasssination has about three times the amount of logs in the current public Warcraftlogs statistic on Mythic difficulty.This doesn't sound like a convincing argument for the removal, so there needs to be something else. This something else is the difficulty of execution. While the gameplay around the talent is simple currently, this was not the case in 10.2. The Raid back then had many fights with very specific timers and slightly different power distribution between talents. Having a 30-second difference in cooldowns led to the desynchronization of cooldowns and reliance on external resources (community-maintained spreadsheet) to optimize for encounter-specific management. However, this problem is easy to solve by streamlining major cooldowns and this is what is happening in the update.The 20th Anniversary update seems like they haven't figured it out. Just a week ago it looked like we changed to a 60-second burst profile with the initial cooldown reduction of Flagellation to 60 seconds. But this change was reverted just some days ago and came with a cooldown and duration reduction to Shadow Blades . Both cooldowns have a 90-second timer now and as such can be aligned more easily.The likely reason for this is to maintain the current gameplay. We already used both cooldowns in combination every 90 seconds with Invigorating Shadowdust . But Invigorating Shadowdust reduced the cooldown of Secret Technique enough to allow for multiple casts during Shadow Blades . Only Trickster is able to reduce Secret Technique enough to allow for back to back dances during Shadow Blades due to the extra cooldown reduction generated from Coup de Grace Disorienting Strikes and Supercharger While this can be intentional, it is a noticeable difference in gameplay. The idea seems to be that alternative talents or the better baseline created due to the changes to Flagellation and the new Supercharger offset this. And while this seems to be likely the case for mythic+, it isn't as clear for raiding. The replacement talent for Invigorating Shadowdust is Death Perception . But we might not talent into it. Pathing costs to reach the talent are very high and you need to skip Inevitability and Deeper Daggers to reach it.To finally get to the point. I don't think the changes are bad for Subtlety, and there is a high chance that the overall damage output stays similar or gets slightly better especially in mythic+ where non Invigorating Shadowdust builds already performed well. But it does not feel like a clear enough improvement to get excited about, all while a lot of problems stay unaddressed or get worse.With this, I hope to see more updates and improvements soon.