Review of the Marksmanship Hunter Changes in Patch 11.0.5 - Guide Writer Feedback

I'm Azortharion, hailing from the cold north of Denmark. I have been theorycrafting, writing guides, and streaming for Hunters since 2014, as well as playing the game on a high level, with hundreds of rank 1 parses and dozens of World #1 Mythic+ runs on all 3 Hunter specs over the game's history. I also founded and run Trueshot Lodge, the official Discord for the Hunter Community, where I always solicit and address feedback, suggestions, and comments for this guide. Most importantly, I wrote the Wowhead Marksmanship Hunter Guide that you are reading now! You can also find me on my Personal Hunter Discord Server, where I offer more direct coaching and advice to thousands of Hunters. You may also find me on Twitter and YouTube.