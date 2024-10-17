Review of the Beast Mastery Hunter Changes in Patch 11.0.5 - Guide Writer Feedback

Hello! The goal of this article is to analyze the wide breadth of changes to the Beast Mastery Hunter spec in the coming 11.0.5 patch, mainly focused on the main rotation, spec tree and Dark Ranger Hero Tree. In summary, these changes aim to mix up the formula for the base spec rotation, remove a couple of useless talent choices and vastly improve Dark Ranger, which has largely been a disappointment in terms of theme and rotational integration up until this point (although it has been doing decent output on single-target). Without further ado:
Base Spec Changes
Animal CompanionAnimal Companion
no longer reduces all pet damage by 35%. To compensate for this, they have nerfed all relevant pet abilities by 35%. This keeps overall damage similar but has three noticeable effects.
- Animal Companion is now extremely mandatory, rather than just very strong. It is now intended to be a baseline pick in every situation.
- The bug where Call of the Wild pets also get nerfed by 35% is no longer in effect.
- Pet melees now do more damage as they weren't nerfed.
Most Hunters will notice a small damage gain from this change. Everyone was running Animal Companion
already. If you dislike playing with two pets you are now taking a massive loss not to. Kill Command
has also not been nerfed as of writing despite the initial bluepost claiming it would be.
Barbed ShotBarbed Shot
has seen a major rework, in summary:
This has an effect on the playstyle and our talent choices. For one, you now need to actively manage your Frenzy
stacks again, as you'll have notably fewer Barbed Shot
s overall and your buff uptime doesn't match the cooldown as neatly. You can no longer guarantee permanent uptime on Frenzy
with only Savagery
and a decent amount of haste. Due to War Orders
, this also means fewer Kill Command
s, which lets you fill your rotation with more Cobra Shot
s and Black Arrow
s. Seing as your rotation had been dominated by Kill Command
s and Barbed Shot
for quite some time, this might be a nice change of pace.Savagery
is still likely picked due to the Kill Command
damage increase. Talents which reset the cooldown on Barbed Shot
are also stronger, such as Wild Call
, Scent of Blood
and Call of the Wild
. We also lose some focus regeneration but this is compensated for with a buff to Pack Tactics
from 100% to 125%. Cobra Shot
talents also benefit due to the aforementioned new gaps in your rotation.
As for losers of this change: Barbed Wrath
is much less impactful as you get fewer Barbed Shot
s total, meaning your Bestial Wrath
uptime is overall lower, which in turn translates to Killer Cobra
and Piercing Fangs
being slightly weaker. Talents which relied on high Frenzy
uptime to work are also impacted, mainly Thrill of the Hunt
and Brutal Companion
, both of which are at risk of becoming too weak to ever pick. War Orders
and Stomp
are also made a bit weaker due to less frequent Barbed Shot
s.
Deathblow and Hunter's Prey
The one change to our base tree is that we've lost improved Kill Shot
and gained Deathblow
, which has the same effect as the old version of Hunter's Prey
. Hunter's Prey
has seen a significant redesign, now causing your Kill Shot
to become more powerful and spread to more targets, the more pets you have summoned. This only works with your two main pets and pets from Call of the Wild
, so you will spread to 3 targets by default and 5-7 targets during Call of the Wild
. This in turn makes Call of the Wild
a stronger burst cooldown on AoE, especially if you play Dark Ranger or Venom's Bite
. It also allows for further "hybrid" build options which drops minimal single-target for burst AoE. This does call into question what the point of Explosive Venom
is if we now can spread Serpent Sting
on AoE much more easily with other methods.
One notable issue with Hunter's Prey
is that it's somewhat slow to update the pet count, so if you have to dismiss your pet for whatever reason, it can take a few seconds before it realizes you have one again.
Cobra Shot
They have replaced four talents we never really picked, with a couple of talents related to Cobra Shot
:
All in all these talents don't necessarily provide a new playstyle but they do provide a couple of interesting options to support our main playstyle, mainly Barbed Scales
. Pack Leader generally plays better with these talents than Dark Ranger as it has more natural gaps in its rotation to cast Cobra Shot
, although neither have any direct synergy with the new talents. It does however feel like these are potentially not tuned well enough.
A side-effect of these effects buffing Cobra Shot
is that Explosive Shot
feels increasingly pointless in the Beast Mastery rotation, and its place might need to be revised.
Basilisk CollarBasilisk Collar
has been a massively problematic talent that, in short, adds a lot of value on single-target but relatively little on AoE. The changes to this talent were recently pushed a bit ahead of schedule, nerfing the talent massively in exchange for some compensation buffs, which were overall a 2-3% nerf to the spec on single-target but a 14%+ buff on AoE. This opens up the possibility of dropping points in the talent, especially on AoE, and changes the value of several talents which would be valuable only because they provided an additional damage-over-time effect, such as A Murder of Crows
and Venom's Bite
. It also benefits Pack Leader over Dark Ranger as the former have no additional DoT effects while the latter does.
One source of confusion is that the ptr has a different set of compensation buffs. It does not have the 8% flat damage buff we got on live but instead has a slightly larger Kill Command
buff. It's unclear what will go live.
Other Changes
Here are a few other changes that didn't fit into either of the above categories.
- Multi-Shot being buffed by 300% sounds like a massive change but in practice this still does very little damage.
- Training Expert being reduced to 1 talent point is a nice bonus, giving us a free talent point to be spent elsewhere in the tree, which can be surprisingly impactful.
Dark Ranger
Dark Ranger has seen a complete redesign of its hero talent tree, outside of defensive traits. It features a different Black Arrow
, stronger AoE, new visuals and a strengthened theme.
Main Changes
The first thing to note about the new Dark Ranger is that Black Arrow
is no longer its own button, but it instead replaces Kill Shot
. This is overall a positive change as Kill Shot
has had a bit of an identity crisis for Beast Mastery. It also removes some button bloat the spec has had. This iteration of Black Arrow
does a large chunk of damage up front followed by a very small DoT which is mostly supposed to interact with other talents. It has the same restriction as Kill Shot
in that can only be used below 20% health by default, but The Bell Tolls
also allows it to be used above 80% health. The frequency of which you're able to press this button somewhat clashes with the new Cobra Shot
-related talents.
There are luckily a lot of ways to reset the cooldown of Black Arrow
. Deathblow
is the baseline way, but you also have Bleak Arrows
, Ebon Bowstring
, Withering Fire
and Soul Drinker
. These all add up to create a fairly dynamic rotation overall even outside of the specific enemy health ranges. Bleak Arrows
and Ebon Bowstring
are just fairly RNG effects that provide additional procs. Soul Drinker
is a bit weird as it only procs off enemies dying, which often means Black Arrow
is already usable on other enemies anyway. It seems a little confused design-wise and only really usable in very specific raid-scenarios.
Withering Fire and its issuesWithering Fire
is probably the most problematic talent of the new Dark Ranger tree. In theory, it provides decent AoE burst with some single-target benefit, as your Black Arrow
s would be automatic rather than taking up a gcd, some issues with this are:
- On AoE, you are heavily incentivized to sync this with Call of the Wild due to Hunter's Prey. This can be very awkward given the dynamic timer of Bestial Wrath, and we generally do not like holding Bestial Wrath.
- You will never have Withering Fire at the start of a mythic+ dungeon or raid boss, which feels bad when this is generally when you use Bloodlust and where you benefit from The Bell Tolls.
- The targeting of the additional Black Arrows does not feel intuitive and seems prone to ninja-pulls. It often selects targets very far away from the initial one.
They have already made some adjustments to the talent like adding a default Deathblow
proc to reduce RNG, but more could still be made.
New forms of AoE
The most notable interaction for Dark Ranger on AoE is with Hunter's Prey
, which allows Black Arrow
to fire at many additional targets. This has notable synergy with Call of the Wild
, and encourages syncing the two for large AoE Packs. This unlocks a lot of AoE potential for Dark Ranger and allows for crazy burst damage.
The kit features a few other tools for AoE as well. Shadow Surge
has been redesigned to also function in single-target and overall does more relevant damage than previously. Bleak Powder
provides a notable burst in an AoE around the target as well as a cone shooting out from the target in the opposite direction from where you shot it (much like Wildfire Bomb
). This means you might want to be aware of where you stand in relation to the enemies. Bleak Powder
also opens the door for maintaining Beast Cleave
on single-target while in AoE builds, such as when facing Mythic+ bosses. This feels somewhat wrong but Bleak Powder
does a lot of damage, even on single-target. In pure single-target this could also make Bloody Frenzy
more valuable. Shadow Hounds
has been made to interact with Dire Beast
s and now uses Beast Cleave
s. Finally, Phantom Pain
is somewhat underwhelming, essentially working as a 8% buff to Kill Cleave
, which isn't all that spectacular outside of pure AoE.
Other Changes
Here you have a few talents which don't really fit into the above categories. Shadow Dagger
provides an on-demand slow, which could be annoying when you don't want it but is at least possible to talent out of. Banshee's Mark
provides an additional dot for Basilisk Collar
, but is mostly a passive effect and cool thematic element. Banshee's Mark
, alongside Bleak Arrows
, also help convert a larger portion of our damage to shadow, which is great for the overall theme and helps Embrace the Shadows
a little bit. Embrace the Shadows
could still use a fair bit of help to be comparable to Smoke Screen
.
Another thing which helps the overall theme is the plenty of new animations, which you can find here
. These are generally great and cool.
Pack Leader
Pack Leader has seen very few changes despite it desperately needing them, and it's still left with a non-existent theme, a passive hero tree and no animations to speak off. To speak a bit on the changes it did receive, indirectly:
Bugs
Here are the current relevant bugs for Beast Mastery:
Conclusions
Overall, the changes to Barbed Shot
are most likely a positive thing long-term, while possibly feeling a bit awkward to play with short-term. Beast Mastery has somewhat had an overflow of resources for quite some time, resulting in a fairly spam-y and mindless playstyle. The changes invite back some consideration to how you press Barbed Shot
, while giving space to other spells in your rotation.
The new Dark Ranger hero tree adds a fairly dynamic new playstyle that, despite removing a button, feels a fair bit more involved. You have to consider the enemy health, the amount of targets available and the current state of your cooldowns. It adds more thematic elements and improves animation by a lot. No complaints here. There are some minor concerns with Withering Fire
, but overall it plays well. Of note is that the tree is notable less single-target focused than previously, but instead scales better into AoE. Current testing suggests there will be a notable single-target loss for the tree but a sizable AoE gain, especially when combined with the Basilisk Collar
changes. On the other end, Pack Leader is expected to gain single-target damage when accounting for all the new talents and changes. This might mean the two trees swap roles in terms of how they function and where you play what. Pack Leader unfortunately remains a bit disappointing compared to Dark Ranger in terms of how it functions, feels to play and is themed.
Ultimately there is also a lot of uncertainty which makes it all a bit hard to predict, which includes:
And then there's Explosive Shot
: What does it do, and why is it here, I'm not entirely sure, and I'm not confident anyone else is either.