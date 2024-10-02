[REVERTED] Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound Mythic+ Affix Buffed

incoming tomrus whining about the state of m+ because he can't time a +5 key
Technically it has no health, just a shield, and therefore a monk can use ToD on it instantly. And yeh it was a little strange having one show up and to ToD it to death instantly in tank spec.
No feature should ever release in a state that needs a 133% buff to make it relevant...
Why in gods &*!@ing name would you buff the shield by that $%^&ing much
Probably one of the worst affixes they ever made
honestly i didnt need a buff at all. with how hard keys, doing this will be even more annoying now.
Do they even play the game? That add have WAY too much HP right now and it spawns way too often. Look at first boss in Arakara, you have to quickly kill the spiders but now that %^&*ty add is also spawning and you have to kill it first, then kill the spiders and THEN you have to kill the boss too. Wtf...
This change is absolutely ridiculous and needs to be reverted. A Xalatath add has more HP in a 2+ than it did a 10+ yesterday. Who makes these decisions? This is a bloody joke.
https://imgur.com/a/ywZ1s76Nice affix btw, 890M only on the affix in a boralus 11, seemed like we were playing in a +30 boralus ngl. Fix this aberration please god.
I mean it was relevant as it stood, in some cases it would be problematic like spawning during an important DPS phase and meaning you had to divert damage into the add. I just don't get them sometimes honestly, like yeah you could ignore it at times and cleave it down. Yet I don't think that warranted such a buff to where now your forced to focus it down. Given its again going to create even more problems when it wasn't a problem to begin with, it was fine in its previous unbuffed state.
Dumb change.I don't know where the "Affixes don't dictate the dungeon" philosophy is at. Last week and this week affixes are horrible, they completely screw over a lot of bosses because you just can't do the affixes or they are extremely harmful.Nerf this garbage, don't buff it lol. Rather have no affix than this.
last week just soak 10 orb, now u need to kill 2 boss more in plus... ok blizzard.
awful change
already annoying and overtuned unless you have a monk yeah lets buff it some more make it more annoying
844 M total damage to it in +10 Boralus. Nice target dummy gameplay.Second to last boss has 445 M btw. Nice balanced affix :)
The buff from the affix doesn't even work on most of retribution paladin spells lmao.Remove this &*!@