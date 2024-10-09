Returning Celebration Pets During WoW's 20th Anniversary - Hatespark the Tiny, Baby Blizzard Bear and More

This pocket-sized Lord of Blackrock is too small to call out any classes, but he can still dish up a good insult.

Loves to herd imps, roll around in lava, and snuggle with elemental lords.

His hate is not diminished by size.

Spawn of Onyxia, this young dragon has decided that it doesn't want to follow in its grandfathers' cataclysmic footsteps.

This rare bear is bred for its small size and perpetually youthful appearance.