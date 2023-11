Ret Aura Hotfix

In a hotfix around 6:30 PM PST last night, this was changed so that Retribution Aura can now proc off of spells as well, making it much more consistent.

Pre-Hotfix Post-Hotfix

How Much Damage is Ret Aura?

So having Retribution Aura now seems to be around at 1.6% damage buff since it procs way more reliably now.