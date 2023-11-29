Restrictions on Addon Range Checks for Enemy Targets Being Reverted in Future Hotfix

This effect on addons that make the game playable for some players was definitely unintended, and we apologize for that. We’re working on a hotfix that will hopefully narrow the original change so that only friendly targets are restricted. Thereafter, enemy targets will resume being available to range checking.We’re also going to reach out to addon developers to make sure they get this message.Looking forward, we’re working on future changes to better address the need for range checking for accessibility purposes, so we really appreciate hearing from you about things you’d find most useful.Thanks again for all of your feedback!