Restoration Shaman Review of Totemic Hero Talents - Surging Aid Through Totems



The War Within Hero Talents Overview



Our Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far. Check out all of our released Hero Talent reviews in our new



Wowhead Editorials



Hero Talents are an extension of the Talent system designed to explore class fantasy with a third talent tree, separate from your class and specialization. With the release of Alpha, Blizzard has previewed most Hero Talents Trees coming in the next expansion, The War Within.The War Within Hero Talents OverviewOur Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far. Check out all of our released Hero Talent reviews in our new Editorial Section Wowhead Editorials

Totemic Restoration Shaman Review

Gameplay and Key Nodes

Water causes your next Healing Wave or Healing Surge to also heal someone standing in your Healing Rain

Air reduces the cast time of your next healing spell by 40%

Earth causes your next Chain Heal to also apply Earthliving Weapon at 150% effectiveness. (Note: you do still apply Earthliving Weapon even if you don't have it talented.)

Concerns

Final Thoughts

The goal with this totem was to create an option that alleviates some maintenance in your rotation without adding extra abilities as well as having a meaningful new totem to pay attention to.