Reputation Contracts Have Reset - Warband-Wide & Only 1 Contract Per Week
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
Reputation contracts for The War Within factions have reset with the weekly reset. When picking up a new contract, remember you can only sign one contract for the week and it's Warband-wide, you cannot swap even if upgrading to a higher rank.
Gearing in the War Within
Contracts Reset & Limitations
Contracts reward bonus reputation for a major faction upon completion of a World Quest and last for a full weekly reset. There are four contracts for the Khaz Algar factions:
Contract: Council of Dornogal
,
Contract: Assembly of the Deeps
,
Contract: Hallowfall Arathi
, and
Contract: The Severed Threads
. These contracts work slightly differently then ones in Dragonflight and past expansions with a few more limitations:
Contracts are now considered Warband Contracts, with the effect being shared across your entire Warband.
Once you sign one contract for the week, you may not sign another one even if you're upgrading to a higher rank contract
.
Not sure what contract to pick, check out our full Renown guides for all 4 factions for a complete list of rewards.
Council of Dornogal Renown Assembly of the Deeps Renown
Hallowfall Arathi Renown Severed Threads Renown
