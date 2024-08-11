Reputation Contracts Are Now Warband-Wide in The War Within

good change, to make it less cringe
Seems like a quality of life thing but a bit redundant imo, these are often in the 10's of gold to buy.making the effect account wide is nice but not having the ability to switch them when wanted seems like an odd restriction.
Fair enough
So can you then use one of these, and then do world quests on every alt to farm rep? Or do you only get it's +5(or whichever, depending on quality) rep per WQ once per warband?
Big W
Sounds good, but the image used is entirely inaccurate.