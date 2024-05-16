Remix: Mists of Pandaria Class Guides Now Live - Class Overviews, BiS & Best Gems, Leveling Builds

Nah, this is a fun event. Screw min/maxing everything.
Really don't know how I feel about wowhead putting out these min-maxing guides for 4fun content before it even releases... At least give it a day, maybe?
And so it begins xD
Can't wait to parse a forfun eventI love living in a basement
What I need to know is, are there any busted op classes I should level first? Lol. Please let me know
dont really see a point in some specs wanting crit gems when your gonna reach 100% eventually from threads alone :)
A note worth noting; Zandalari Trolls apparently gain bonus bronze with their racial. This was stated in the secret finder discord, which is USUALLY reliable information, so it's worth making one Zandalari just to try it out. 2% builds up, after all.
Jesus Christ... imagine min/maxing a fun event. Up next: MoP Remix Tier List...
WoW players try not to get their hand held through everything challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)(GONE WRONG)(GONE SEXUAL)(3 AM)
Plunterstorm, a Battle Royale, a completely different game, not an MMORPG...what is it for for? I don't moan that I don't like it, it's simply not for me, it's not the WoW I love and play.Classic rolls out to Cataclysm and becomes..."slightly retro retail". As everything completely changed with Cata and it is the logical beginning of the "new" game and the ultimate end point of the "classic" game? Now we get to re-run Mists of Pandaria? What happens when Classic reaches the end of Cataclysm?I do not understand what these things are for.As for not min-maxxing in this "fun" event...AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Reforging was the absolute pinnacle of min-maxxing and the beginning of the tyranny of Pawn\SimC websites and addons. "Is it an upgrade, is it an upgrade if it's reforged?" "I don't know, run it through a Sim!" If people are going re-roll chars level them and raid then there will be min-maxxing happening, trust me.What is this content for? I'm sorry, you guys may love it, but if you've played it through once when it was current why would you do it all over again?
anti min maxxers coming at me for having fun min maxxing, go be miserable somewhere else while the rest of us enjoy a nice event. Just dont click on the wowhead post :)
I am once again asking for an article like this for The War Within Hero talent opinion articles
WoWHead. Please learn the difference between a fun event and min-max'ing the normal game.These guides, imo, remove some of the child-like fun.Don't get me wrong, there WILL be people out there to "game" it, but really, it feels like a mode for fun, not for being try-hards.
its not on my launcher or in-game character page where plunderstorm waswhere is it?