This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
Reminder: Revival Catalyst Recharges Every Week - Patch 10.2.5 Change
Live
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
Anshlun
With Patch 10.2.5 now live, players can use the Revival Catalyst every week, as the charges are once again granted weekly instead of every other week.
For players that have already completed their 4pc bonus, this is an excellent opportunity to seek off-pieces with better stats or to collect transmog appearances for their classes.
Revival Catalyst Guide
REVIVAL CATALYST
Renascent Dream charges are now granted weekly (was every other week).
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Ovahealz
on 2024-01-16T23:43:41-06:00
Now if only they would uncap conquest!
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News