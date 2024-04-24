This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Refresher: Badlands Portal in Valdrakken
Live
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
With all Dragonflight dungeons returning for Season 4 of Dragonflight, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr is one of them! However, players are having a hard time getting to Badlands, as there are no portals by the usual Mythic+ place in Valdrakken.
However, the portal in Valdrakken by the Titan Researcher area is still available, and can be used to get there quickly if you don't have access to
Path of the Watcher's Legacy
!
/way #2112 25.3 39.4 Badlands Portal
Badlands Portal
1
Comment by
Leounity
on 2024-04-24T16:48:34-05:00
Thanks for the reminder. Never understood why it was located way over there.
Comment by
Wolfsi
on 2024-04-24T16:55:08-05:00
Thanks for the reminder. Never understood why it was located way over there.
Because its the Titan research area ;)
I think that's the only sense that exist for the location 🤷♂️
1
