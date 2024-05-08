Reduced Scaling on Destruction Warlock's Inferno Talent Fixed Soon - Redesign Coming in The War Within

Hello, Destruction Warlocks.With the release of 10.2.7 yesterday, the scaling of Inferno became heavily reduced when Rain of Fire affects more than 5 targets. We investigated this, and found it was a change that was originally implemented with Shadowlands Season 4, and later became unintentionally broken with the launch of Dragonflight and went unnoticed.With the release of 10.2.7, the reduced scaling was inadvertently fixed when unrelated changes were made.Considering the timing of this, we’re going to remove the reduced scaling. In The War Within, we plan to redesign Inferno to address how Destruction scales in power in relation to target count.Thank you for the reports regarding this issue and we hope to have the fix implemented soon.