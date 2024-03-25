Recolored Tier 2 Sets Datamined in WoW Patch 10.2.6

maybe they can be upscaled aswell
meh
Nice.
I like afew, but I'm actually impressed at how some of these hurt my eyes.That yellow/green paladin look is especially nauseating.
For a second I was surprised they were going to give recolors to the tier sets voted for upcoming season!And then I was like :\Pretty good recolors though, cant go wrong with recolors of pally t2
bruh, i got excited for a moment there
Ok they came full LSD with those recolors :3
The second Paladin set recolor is already partially in game, although no longer obtainable. It’s originally from the WotLK pre-patch event, the plate Undead Slaying set.
Hell yeah
*squints*I guess I'd need to see the hunter sets side by side.
Do I smell a Plunderstorm S2 reward?
These are hideous i want them all!
In BC, we had the recolors such as the Purple Judgment, Green Wrath etc
None of these are exactly 'new' though. These colorations have been in game since the Burning Crusade. That Red Stormrage Robe drops from Kael'thas in Magister's Terrace. That Red Battlegear of Wrath is worn by Bloodwarder Marshals in Tempest Keep. That yellow Netherwind Helm is a quest reward from Shadowmoon Valley. And those red Ten Storms shoulders drop from Quagmirran in Slave Pens. So why are these coming up now? A lot of these have been unobtainable sets save for a few pieces. Maybe they all will become obtainable now.
The yellow tier 2 is worn by a dwarf npc in wrath if i recall.
Lemon-lime PLD? Oh, that's...different. Everybody's so creative...
Low-res textures are an ick.
And the dream of getting an actual updated Judgement set gets kicked further down the road. Sigh.
The hell is that lemon and lime flavour judgement set