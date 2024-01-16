Reclamation of Gilneas Questline in Patch 10.2.5 (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: Story spoilers in this post! Do not proceed further if you do not want to be spoiled!

Genn Greymane says: Gilneas will be ours again. Let me know when you are ready.

Mia Greymane says: Thank you for offering your aid, <Player>. I knew you'd come.

Genn Greymane says: I have little experience with the Scarlet Crusade. They rose to power after we walled off Gilneas.

Genn Greymane says: My understanding is that they were originally formed to eradicate the Scourge. A noble enough cause.

Genn Greymane says: But their zealotry has caused them to turn on any who did not join their crusade.

Lilian Voss says: I have an Alliance contact meeting us by our boat. We are going ahead of the army to offer our raid.

Calia Menethil says: And to ensure we don't take King Greymane by surprise. His dislike of the Forsaken is well known.

Calia Menethil says: Watch yourself, tensions will be high.

Lilian Voss says: Tess, what can we expect?

Princess Tess Greymane says: I should ask you--you're the expect. Gilneans know precious little of the Scarlet Crusade.

Lilian Voss says: At one point, we--they fought against the Source. But fanaticism eventually blinded them.

Calia Menethil says: Now they view everyone as monsters to be cleansed by the Light. Eradicated.

Genn Greymane says: What is this? Forsaken!

Mia Greymane says: Calm yourself, Genn. Tess is with them. Surely they have reason to be here.

Genn Greymane says: Tess! What are they doing here?

Princess Tess Greymane says: They are here to help us retake Gilneas, Father.

Genn Greymane says: They are the reason we were driven out! Have you forgotten?

Mia Greymane says: Genn... it's Calia. Calia Menethil. Not some mindless Scourge. Let her speak.

Calia Menethil says: The Forsaken know the Scarlet Crusade better than anyone, King Greymane.

Calia Menethil says: You have little reason to trust us. But I give you my word, as a Menethil--we only wish to return what rightfully belongs to you.

Genn Greymane says: Tess... every time I look at them, I see your brother's face. I can't. I am sorry.

Genn Greymane says: But perhaps you can show me the way.

Genn Greymane says: What are your orders?



Hennas,

It is imperative that our base here is established as quickly as possible. The undead may have vacated the region, but if they return we must be prepared.

As for the former citizens of this region--monsters, all of them. Tainted, warped, cursed.

Burial may not be enough to purge the curse from this land. The remains of those slain must be cleansed. Exhume the corpses, burn the bestial taint from their bones and return them to the Light.

Should you come across any of the living monstrosities, do them the same courtesy.



Forever walk in the Light,

Fairbell.

Princess Tess Greymane yells: Your people are not welcome in my kingdom!

Inquisitor Fairbell says: Filth! Heretics! Your kind no longer belong in human lands!

Inquisitor Fairbell says: No! I refuse to cede to any of you monsters!

Calia Menethil says: May you see the truth of the Light in the beyond.

Hallowed Monstrosity says: The Light will purge your infectious stain from this world!

Genn Greymane says: The only monster here is you!

Hallowed Monstrosity says: But the Light... is with me...

Princess Tess Greymane says: We... we did it. It's over.

Calia Menethil says: It is. And as promised, the Forsaken will take our leave. This land is yours, as it should be.

Genn Greymane says: Yes, as it should... Tess, meet me outside. I have something to discuss.

Genn Greymane says: I don't know if you would recognize me, Liam.

Genn Greymane says: All these years, the lessons I have learned. The Alliance has always offered an outstretched hand.

Genn Greymane says: There are days it feels right, and days I wonder... what if I had not built that wall?

Genn Greymane says: Would Lordaeron still stand? Would you still be...

Genn Greymane says: Ah, but listen to me. The ruminations of an old man.

Genn Greymane says: You did not live long enough to regret as I do.

Genn Greymane says: Your sister will lead the kingdom, now.

Genn Greymane says: No one could be more proud of her than your mother and I. Except perhaps you.

Genn Greymane says: Rest well, my son. Gilneas is in the best of hands.