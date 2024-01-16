Reclamation of Gilneas Questline in Patch 10.2.5 (Story Spoilers)

Sweet
Interesting how Faction Leaders are switching for the Alliance now.Kaldorei gave the leadership to Shandris, Worgens to Tess.Ysera has given up the Aspect Mantel aswell.
Very forgettable imo. But many were expecting it to be offensively bad so I guess that's a win.
Initially I was confused why Tess would be appointed leader by Genn, but after reminding myself of her lore she does have leadership experience as one of the Uncrowned in the Rogue order hall, and as a commander during the War of Thorns in Battle for Azeroth. While not a Worgen herself, she has experienced being a worgen in the Emerald Dream aided by Goldrinn. Interested to see how this role will play out in the future, hopefully in a meaningful way, and not just a token "Woo girl power!" kind of way
I've been a bit tired of seeing void enemies, the Draenor Orc questline and showing the light isn't always good was awesome. Now we're seeing the Scarlet Crusade try and use the light in a more nefarious manner than what we usually see.I hope in the upcoming expansions we see a good bit of light and dark forces. Fighting the Burning Crusade and fel, and then some void enemies has gotten old. The light is not always good or the most ethical sometimes and we've seen this story before. Love it.Cool to see a changing of the guard on the Alliance side.
One thing the author missed out on if your a Worgen player when you visit Liam's grave you see a small flower pot by it you can interact with. You will gain a 30 min cooldown toy that teleports you the the front of the cathedral. Toy is called Tess's Peacebloom.
I’m going to assume all these typos in the dialogue are Wowhead’s fault, and not actually in the game, yeah?
12 years and this is what we got? Very disappointing, very boring, very forgettable. This should have been a Warfront in BfA, where it actually feels like a battle worth fighting. This was just pathetic.
Literally so pathetic that we're fighting random humans with no relation to Gilneas instead of exterminating fringe Sylvanas loyalists. We're really meant to believe the Forsaken just effed off and didn't occupy the place? If they really meant all this garbage about Lilian and her faction being repentant and different they wouldn't shy away from that.Of COURSE the culmination of an entire player race's story sucks ass because Blizzard can't stop favoring Horde. Of COURSE it includes demonizing the Alliance's foundational religion.
We waited 12 years for THIS? A terrible plot, a worse resolution, and a transmog quest reward that somehow looks worse than the heritage armor? Now we don't even have a racial leader who is our actual race. Blizzard truly does not understand why worgen players are drawn to the race at all.
As a longtime worgen player, this hit right. Really loved the story. The rewards are substantial and cool, the new transmog set is great. I confess i had been hoping for a darkfallen-style secret transmog update for worgen: tail options, for example. The race is embarassingly barebones in that regard. Nonetheless a great questline. Looking forward to what happens in future years for the nation, and the Gilneas zone updates.
More cinematic Tess please.
Is it too much to ask for Tess to turn into a worgen in a cool cinematc ?Worgen need more relevant characters, not more human characters...
Their faces in the cinematic throws me off because its right after seeing them in game, not in a bad way
Is it bad I was hoping the option for tails on worgen? I think it would of been better than the ugly transmog. I feel betrayed they just basically copied the Worgen Heritage armor and gave it to everyone. SighI'd gladly toss the transmog in favor of tails for Worgen
How do you access the post-quest Gilneas? I've done the questline and am still phased to the post-Cata Ruins of Gilneas zone.