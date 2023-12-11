Reclaiming Gilneas - Worgen NPCs Return Home on 10.2.5 PTR

The last two seem to be Krennan Aranas and Lord Darius Crowley respectively
Wasn’t there something along the lines of “Gilneas was not as empty as expected”? I hope it is something more exciting than some Worgan who were left behind.
Exciting stuff for all the roleplayers out there.
Really exciting stuff ! Though, I hate to be that guy, but I hope horde players get some love sooner than later too. I'm really happy that Night elves get a new capital and Gilneans regain theirs, but Horde players feel a bit left out lately. How about repopulating Lordaeron/Undercity?We already know we're getting a revamped Silvermoon City, but it's gonna be at the earliest 2 years from now..
I am inclined to agree. Its not even all cities destroyed by Horde so far. Nations of Alliance didnt really destroy any city, except for Lordaeron of course but Alliance didnt burn it... Sylvanas did. But what about Theramore? Alliance was promissed at least garrison in its location. Nothing so far.
I'm actually so excited for this :o hope we can one day have player housing there :o
I'm sure the Forsaken will get theirs eventually. This patch is looking to be for the Alliance and that's okay. Hell, they could throw Southshore in there for good measure, since that town was retaken by the Alliance.