Rated PvP Arena Rating Adjustments Incoming

Starting this week, players should see an increase to the MMR inflation in the Solo Shuffle, 2v2, and 3v3 brackets. Our aim here is to align the Arena ratings and rewards closer to those of Rated BG Blitz this season.



The increase to MMR in Solo Shuffle will be the largest of the three, with the goal of reducing the rating disparity between solo-queued options.



We’ll continue to monitor the health of each the rated ladders with these changes. Thank you very much to everyone who has provided continued feedback on this topic.