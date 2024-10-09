Rasha'nan Health Breakpoints in Dawnbreaker - Don't Waste Lust and Cooldowns

man who cares about 1-4% hes a free boss on any difficulty just dont be bad
Incredible boss design by Blizzard 🙌👍👏
WHAT!Can't they just make a normal fight? This boss on a M6 took us 5:45 to kill on FORT WEEK.It's so dumb.And before you say it, we went +2 on the key. Our damage was not the issue.
I promise you that I’m not one of these WoW haters max mentions on his stream, but %^&* like this is the reason M+ mains keep saying Mythic+ is an afterthought for Blizzard.It is completely unfathomable for this to happen in raid, and when it does (ie Mythic Rygelon in SotFO) it gets fixed during the RWF when literally only 2 guilds are seeing it.This bug with this boss has now been seen by thousands, maybe tens of thousands of players at this point, and continues to exist. This is something that should not have left beta testing (and was told to them at that, by myself as an example).
nice, ill save the extra 30 seconds by taking 4 minutes to explain this to my pug dps
No one does the intermission as intended because if they're like me, the dungeon is bugged and the orbs never spawn. So it's either land at the priest immediately after takeoff or die and piss off the rest of the group. Excellent concept for a dungeon, unfortunately it's like Siege and is just absolutely a bug filled mess. Had multiple keys brick because of some stupid bug. And not the kind you're supposed to be killing.
Stop trying to min-max 1% hp, that it gone so far with competent people. If you do use CDs on the 1st phase then that is on you for playing poorly UNLESS you know your CDs will be back when you land.
The second phase of this boss needs to be fixed to just require x% of damage instead of this dumb stuff.
Absolutely atrocious design from Blizzard, this should get fixed and standardized
wow people are really really bad at math. 1% of the bosses health is 1/5.2% of the total damage required on the fight. 1% is 20% of the bosses health. Why are you acting like its 1% and doesnt matter?
Yeah, this is a level of metagaming I don't have time to worry over. I get the compulsion to min-max, but for me it just feels like bad design that they need to fix. Even for MDI or world records, I wouldn't want this to be the experience.
cant wait to deplete my pug dawnbreakers because a dps in the group let a barrel explode in his hands because he read a wowhead article
edit: weird double post by wowhead
People aren't lusting the boss before it?
Who has time to think about these things. Players just want to log in, kill some mobs and get rewarded. Stop it Blizz with the wierd intricate shenanigans on boss fights. Make the boss transition and hard cap at 68% (make boss immune once he reaches that hp threshold) and that's it.
Just another reason these RP heavy gimmick dungeons are garbo