Rasha'nan Health Breakpoints in Dawnbreaker - Don't Waste Lust and Cooldowns

Rasha'nan in Dawnbreaker

How to Optimize Rasha'nan Health Breakpoints

Throw the 6th and final Arathi Bombs as close to a .8% health value on Rasha'nan without being over.

Why?



Accounting for the final bomb this threshold becomes .8% breakpoints (i.e. 70.8%, 69.8%, 68.8%, 67.8%, etc.) Rasha'nan's health in Phase 1 of Dawnbreaker only "reduces" at whole number breakpoints (i.e. 65.0%, 64.0%, 63.0%, 62.0%, etc.)

If you throw the bomb at 68.7%, you will only need to 3.0% in the final phase.

If you throw the final bomb at 68.9%, you will actually need to 4.0% health in the final phase.



64.5%, then the boss will die at 59.5% (5% total damage in P2)

63.9%, then the boss will die at 59.9% (4% total damage in P2)

63.2%, then the boss will die at 59.2% (4% total damage in P2)

62.9%, then the boss will die at 59.9% (3% total damage in P2) With Phase 2 starting right when the final bomb impacts, this means that if the boss starts Phase 2 at:

Lust and Cooldowns