Rasha'nan Health Breakpoints in Dawnbreaker - Don't Waste Lust and Cooldowns

Rasha'nan's health in Phase 1 of Dawnbreaker only "reduces" at whole number breakpoints (i.e. 65.0%, 64.0%, 63.0%, 62.0%, etc.)

64.5%, then the boss will die at 59.5% (5% total damage in P2)

63.9%, then the boss will die at 59.9% (4% total damage in P2)

63.2%, then the boss will die at 59.2% (4% total damage in P2)

62.9%, then the boss will die at 59.9% (3% total damage in P2)

With Phase 2 starting right when the final bomb impacts, this means that if the boss starts Phase 2 at: