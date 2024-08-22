This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Raider.io and Icy Veins Interview: Raiding, Mythic+ and Future Planning for The War Within
Live
Posted
22 minutes ago
by
iMX3
Raider.io and Icy Veins interviewed Production Director Michael Bybee and Game Producer George Velev, discussing Raiding, Mythic+, Potential New Classes, and more!
Check out the full interview down below:
Raider.io Interview TranscriptIcy Veins Interview Transcript
Raiding and the RWF
Re-introducing "Heroic Week" is aimed at spreading out the amount of content players have to play at one time. Blizzard wants to give players more time to organically enjoy individual pieces of content.
Mythic+ and the Mythic raid opening at the same time is largely due to the new scaling. In The War Within, a Mythic 0 is that of a Mythic +10 in the previous system. They want players to have more time to get used to the new scaling instead of immediately slamming into Mythic+.
"Pass-Fail" mechanics are introduced in the raid as a way to demonstrate mastery of the individual players and the content itself. "Pass-Fail" mechanics that could cause entire raid wipes are not going to be introduced until roughly the second half of the raid and up.
Private Auras will continue to be used, but Developers are going to keep a closer eye on how players are engaging with them. They want to keep AddOns from "automating" the way players play the game.
Mythic+
Developers are continuing to find new ways to provide affixes that challenge players to learn from mistakes and improve, but also feel rewarded for executing mechanics properly.
Keystone levels +2 to +10 should allow players to bring their desirable class without feeling pressured into playing a "meta" spec.
Developers are discussing opportunities to add more cosmetic options to Mythic+, though there are no solidified plans at this time.
Future Class Planning
No current plans to implement new Support roles at this time, but the team is continuing to look for ways to introduce them in the future.
With systems like Hero Talents, the goal is to avoid building smaller "sub-specs", but rather enhance the fundamental playstyles that already exists within classes and specs.
No current plans to add more classes to certain races. When asked about potentially seeing Vulpera Druids the Developers unfortunately stated that no plans are solidified at this time.
1
Comment by
Kilgharrah96
on 2024-08-22T13:15:23-05:00
Well there's hints at Dracthyr having access to more classes, unless this applies that it is confirmed?
Well there's hints at Dracthyr having access to more classes, unless this applies that it is confirmed?
Comment by
Bombaron
on 2024-08-22T13:20:39-05:00
Dracthyr will get more classes which is confirmed, I think he means that outside of dracthyr there are no plans
Well there's hints at Dracthyr having access to more classes, unless this applies that it is confirmed?
Dracthyr will get more classes which is confirmed, I think he means that outside of dracthyr there are no plans
Comment by
Bombaron
on 2024-08-22T13:21:16-05:00
Well thats quite the disappointment.
Well thats quite the disappointment.
Comment by
Ariannas
on 2024-08-22T13:26:54-05:00
Come on just give us Night Elf paladins already
Comment by
OthoDPS
on 2024-08-22T13:28:27-05:00
Come on just give us Night Elf paladins already
This is the one combo I want to see. Hell there is one in the bloody order hall, make it possible for players already!
