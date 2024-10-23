Raid Skip Quests Retroactively Account-Wide in Patch 11.0.5

omg i dont have to kill eonar anymore
As my runs, sanctum of domination skip quest is not account-wide. BUT, KTZ is now soloable.
Oh my god thank you that means mog / mount farm so much easier!
Can we just get a ICC skip now, that’s the one we all really care about.
this is a neat little change.
This is more of a win than the 20th anniversary event! legit, they should of been talking about this, this is the best thing ever! how the hell did they just drop this in without making a fuss? who is even working on thier PR team LOL - massive win!
Not working for Shadowlands raids though.
Anyone know if so'leah has been changed for solo or does it still take 10-15 mins
Now they just need to add some skips to ulduar, ds and icc
finally clear out my alt quest logs lol
I've never bothered to do these raid skips, because I always assumed this is for one skip and then you have to do the same thing over.All this time, I only ever needed to these once and could've had the option to skip to the end?
That'd be great if they didn't break legacy content and how little damage you do...Sanctum of Domination at ilvl625 Starsurge does 5k dmg? (Adds have 645k hp for comparision)Firelands bosses take 30-40secs to kill per one as well, which strange. Specifically a Balance Druid bug it seems though, alts work fine atleast but oofie.
gonna punch Nzoth in the face on 39 alts now
Silver Dragon-Illidan US guild admin "MisterKronus" created an addon that allows you to see this fully. incoming link: https://www.curseforge.com/wow/addons/k-raid-skip-tracker-enjoy ♥
"Curious which raid skip quests you've completed before? Sign into Wowhead and update your character profile to show which quests have been completed, right on their database pages!"Doesn't list all the raids that have had skips with their respective Quests......minimum effort, "maximum" engagement clicks, amIright WoWhead? :|Why make great article, when mid one does clicks good?
This is not working for Sepulchur of the First Ones. Anduin can't be pulled without clearing the instance.
AHHHH FINALLY!
So what about if Blizzard added the Wrath Classic Uduar Skip to Retail?Port in straight to Antechamber, kill Kologorn, Kill Vezax, Kill Yogg