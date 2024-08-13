Raid, Dungeons, PvP, and Delves in The War Within Developer Discussion

Morgan Day While the rewards might end at tier 8, so the item level that you're getting stops there, the difficulty tier goes to 11. And when you reach that difficulty, there will be a hard-mode version of Zekvir. Which, for people who might be familiar with some of those solo challenges, like the Mage Tower in the past, this will be a new solo challenge for players to really, you know, try to tackle over time. We imagine this is something that will take a bit of effort and, you know, progression to get to the point where you'll be able to defeat Zekvir at that difficulty.



Waiting for you, if you're able to do that, is a really awesome, unique kind of voided-out version of that customizable delve mount that you're going to be rewarded with very early on in your delve progression.