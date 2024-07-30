Radiant Echoes Timer Now Available on "Today in WoW"

so far this has been lackluster of an prepatch.
This isn't Wowhead's fault, but the fact that arriving a mere 3 minutes after the event has started and the big bad is already dead is definitely one of those "feelsbad" meme moments.
Can someone please share how much Echos per Event you can earn?
1 hour and 30 mins per event is pretty dang long. I know it's going to shorten week-after-week, but right now it just feels bad. Especially when the event barely last 3-5 mins.
this event is dead on arrival, 480 ilvl and cant even be converted to tier, you are better off just a&*!@# in lfr, wtf were they thinking?
What a BUGGY mess.
So far 2/2 events I tried were bugged. Dragonblight took an hour to finish one of the 6 bubbles, and just now in Searing Gorge the 6th bubble didn't spawn at all rendering it completely broken and impossible to complete. I suggest everybody completely skip even attempting the events until you read about a hotfix here on Wowhead.Wonder if it'll take a week to fix like the warbank? Lets watch!
