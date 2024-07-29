This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Radiant Echoes: The War Within Pre-Patch Event Up Early in TW and EU
Live
Posted
9 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
It appears that The War Within pre-patch event has started early on European and Taiwanese realms!
Set to go live on July 30th, the date has technically already rolled over in those regions, although they have not yet had a weekly reset. This seems unintended, though with a rather minimal impact, it's unclear whether or not Blizzard will fix it, so those who are eager to get a head start should log in now and see if they can get an extra set of weekly quests done before their reset!
Pre-Patch Event OverviewRadiant Echoes Rewards
The event itself is fairly simple, with three phases across three zones, featuring mobs, objectives, and bosses that all award Radiant Echoes used to purchase various rewards.
Phase 1 normal Radiant Echo mobs:
1-3 Residual Memories
.
Phase 1 elite Radiant Echo mobs:
5 Residual Memories
.
Phase 2 Scattered Memories events:
10 Residual Memories
.
Phase 2 "boss" objectives:
25 Residual Memories
.
Phase 3 Remembered Bosses:
500 Residual Memories
.
Completing a Radiant Echoes Weekly Quest:
1500 Residual Memories
per quest (3 per week).
The
Residual Memories
earned can then be used to purchase a variety of rewards, including the
Defender's Hefty Satchel
and
Recruit's Reagent Bag
warbound bags and
Band of Radiant Echoes
heirloom ring. Defeating each of the three remembered bosses also awards the
This Takes Me Back
feat of strength.
For more information, check out our full Radiant Echoes pre-patch event guide for more info!
