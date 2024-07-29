Radiant Echoes: The War Within Pre-Patch Event No Longer Up Early in TW and EU

Damn Daniel
Yep, shortly after midnight in EU I was surprised to see the quest "Radiant Echoes" pop up after porting to Orgrimmar.
a LOT less excited about that ring now that heirlooms aren't even as good as quest greens.
Wait so it's already up for them and we have to wait til 2pm est? Thats kinda lame not gonna lie...
Big middle finger to NA
haha, cool! Have fun those who can play early.
Just testing the bugs before NA goes live. Cant have an extended maintenance of 9:00 PM PST again..... #blizzardiq
Blizzard is a mess
This doesn't seem intentional, feels like a lot of Wowhead articles start with "It appears" these days.
Aaaaaand,...they turned if off again! ;)
Aaaaaand its gone. Lmao.
just the momment i logged in they deactivated it.
it's gone now
So weird that they're rewarding bags of a size that everyone likely already has already.
Tbh the splashscreen in the EU does say available from the 30th of July. So maybe it is intentional with a poor rollout.
Omg, why does EU get everything first?
And deactivated again.Yeah, this works fast...
When SoD and Cata wind down they really need to just let them rest and focus on the main product with classic era as a feature-complete aside, can't do anything right if you're trying to do everything