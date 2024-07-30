Radiant Echoes - The War Within Pre-Patch Event Guides - Explanation and Rewards

Note: As of the time of posting, the guides are updated with information based on the very limited testing the event had on the The War Within PTR/Beta. As such, some things might be different from the live event, and the guides will be updated accordingly if such is the case!

The Pre-Patch Event Overview lists the most basic information about the event, such as locations, event rotation, and what happens in each phase of the Radiant Echoes pre-patch event.

The Radiant Echoes Rewards Guide serves as a comprehensive list for all rewards you can obtain through the event, such as the ilvl480 Dalaran Defender gear for alts, and the Band of Radiant Echoes Heirloom ring.

These rewards will become unobtainable once The War Within launches on August 26th (as the currency for the event, Residual Memories, will become unobtainable), so make sure you do not miss the pre-patch event!