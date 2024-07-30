Radiant Echoes - The War Within Pre-Patch Event Guides - Explanation and Rewards

It seems like cost of pets/mounts/transmog gear is extremely high considering it's time limited event... Will require 24/7 grind for 3 weeks to get all the things, this is not healthy for the game. Fix this mess Blizzard.
There is no comment on the gear being random drops, too. If it isn't being dropped randomly it's difficult to gear up a character :(
i really dislike the event type of grind exclusive currency -> purchase everything and that's iti mean anima was cool, okaybut time rifts... this... it does feel like a soulless job :(
The rewards are very underwhelming. You can buy 32/34 slot bags for cheap from the AH. Mounts are pretty ugly and no one uses battle pets - let's be real. At least drop Champion gear for alt catchup.
Will we be able to collect gear and currency for our alts as well, specifically the ones locked in Timerunning?Because I don't wanna grind like a madman on 7 characters 3 days before TWW launches.
Oh hey there grind. I am sorryy but I am too busy losing my life farming 24/7 random weapon drops in MoP remix for over 2 months to bother with you... Because this forking company refuses to make my pain any lesser!
The cost of the items vs how much currency you get from a single mob/event seems kinda low to me, anyone else?
The catch-up gear can't be turned into tier. I have a 1/8 Champion chest piece and can't use it in the catalyst. Seriously?
Wait when did the gear become 480 veteran gear? I remember news posts from months ago stating that it would be 493 champion gear.https://www.wowhead.com/news/the-war-within-pre-patch-event-rewards-alt-gear-battle-pets-dalaran-weapons-338836When and why did that change?
Oooo ok you get decent exp for the event too? Dang, depending on how good it is, I might take the opportunity...
Transmog is not listed as unobtainable after launch. Is that true or not?
For those collectors I made a Google Spreadsheet of all the items incase anyone wants to tick things off they collect (so don't miss anything).I think I got all the items and their costs. It will deduct off the total, so you can see the running total. (or tick anything you don't want eg bags and it will do the same.)Feel free to make a copy of it to your own Google Drive to edit and share the link as well.Hopefully people find it useful.https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XTlMHPYFv3pnP5n2qrljyUJGoVnsB3YpJje2gODyeDw/edit?gid=0#gid=0Enjoy!
As of this writing YOU CANNOT CATALYZE THE CHAMPION GEAR DROPS INTO TIER SET.
So do we bother grinding now or do we wait until the last week when they add a 5x+ multiplier on the currency drop?
Another miserable time limited grind.
I wish instead of making heirlooms for slots that already have heirlooms, they'd finish out the sets -- give me bracers, gloves, belts, and boots so I don't have to deal with gearing at all!