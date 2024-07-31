Radiant Echoes Pre-Patch Event Changes - Final Boss Health Increase, Crests

game changer.
Cool, now report on how bad it is so they feel more pressure to fix it. INstead of always white knighting them. - Edit: They also "Take minutes now" because of the absolutely unbelievable amount of lag the event produces.Further edit: They're event attempting to now hide the negative criticism this event is receiving as they've entirely deleted the event is now live notification on the forums.
make the events every 15 minutes
Nice I can whack the boss longer now once every hour and a half!
okay, now make mobs drop more residual memories
Make the events occur every 30 minutes, 20 minutes next week and then every 10 minutes.
15 crest (1 upgrade) for all of your loot, WOW
Ah yes, step 2 of the Blizzard intern's plan. Release something in a horrible state, then swoop in with an obvious fix that anyone with common sense would have implemented from the start, then expect to be praised from it.
So instead of decreasing the mount of time it takes for another round to respawn, you made the rounds longer.Pretty sure Blizzard is just trolling us at this point.
this will fix the 1h30 wait between...
The crests and flightstones are a joke. The lag is unbearable. I just alt+f4'd because nothing would load. This whole thing is such a disappointment, and I'm done with it until they finally decide to respect some of our time.
Slightly better, but still terrible. It's not even an overall awful event, it's just that the timing is super bad and the gear is too expensive for it to be remotely worth it until the last week. And the big quests being weekly instead of daily is just garbage.Fix the timing or the vendor costs. Preferably the timing. We shouldn't have to wait until the last week for the pacing to be remotely tolerable.
Just spent 15~ minutes killing ragnaros lol
the lag seems to be gone now as well
Just what we ALL want, a longer fight for the same reward, thanks Blizzard, YOU DA BEST!
This fixes the zone lag that stops you being able to fly to get to the boss in time?
Great, so if you already did your weeklies you can't get the extra rewards. Love it when doing content on launch day screws you over. And increasing the HP? What idiot thought this up. Just make the time between events 30 minutes you clowns.
Wow blizzard you shouldnt have! thank you for the crests that everyone skips over and making the bosses take longer to kill instead of INCREASING THE AMOUNT OF TIMES THE BOSSES SPAWN DURING EACH ZONE BEING ACTIVE LIKE EVERYONE IS ASKING FOR.
20 years of experience1h of lag for one big mobGg
Okay.But tell me why Demon Hunters cant fly with that old new system? As Dragonsalike can?