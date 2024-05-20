Quickly Gear Scrapping with Easy Scrap Addon - MoP Remix

It also automatically blacklists items that are part of a loadout so there's no reason to manually blacklist off-spec items only to remove them from the blacklist when getting upgrades.
I've had this addon installed since BfA. Such a gem. I was so happy to see its window again
Speaking of Addons:BTW Quests : Pandaria (Needs the base BTWQuests installed) for those questlines, so you focus on the campaign ones, some 'steps' can be clicked so the game points you where to go, and you can se entire questlines with quests dependencies too, and know what to focus first. This one is actually less intensive, a bit more manual than if you used addons like Zygor, Azeroth Pilot Reloaded (remastered version from Azeroth Auto Pilot), which tend to make you go do extra stuff you might not want to, spare some time, and focus only on what is needed.FarmHUD for when you're Dragonriding around looking for rares. As with other addons (specially gathering), puts the minimap in middle of screen in a big HUD, centered, so you don't have to always look to the minimap (left or right... wherever you put it). Began using it on my gatherers, but enabled it on all my toons for Treasures/Rares and other farms (can keybind to show it or not).HandyNotes + HandyNotes: MistOfPandariaTreasures, to mark the spots for the treasures and rares for some achievements (Tour, Elusive, Hidden Treasures, etc).TalentTreeTweaks, TalentTreeViewer, TalentLoadoutManager and TalentLoadoutBroker, A group of addons that can work separately, but I preferred to use them all, since I'm an altoholic. They tweak the talent UI with more stuff like being able to resize the big UI (TTT), 'test, test import, view other classes' talents and more' (TTV), store more than the base 10-limit loadouts plus be able to pick from same class/spec but stored on another toon (TLM), and a LDB Broker to easily swap spec or loadout (TLB). A thing I'd like to point out, and I think it's from the TalentTreeTweaks itself, you can 'load' a Loadout already saved, lets say you saved a full open World Paladin Protection (for lvl 70), you create a brand new Prot Pally in Remix, you can load that same loadout and while playing, and leveling, each talent point is automatically set according to the saved tree, from top to bottom, from left to right, the nodes selected. This saves a bit of time, a few, but you can always distribute them manually too, since some paths can lead to unlocking skills sooner, for example.There can be others, even more that I'm using with them but these help a lot on dealing with some stuff, specially repetitive tasks. Old DBM/BW for Dungeons/scenarios/raids and etc.