Quests Not Rewarding Every Apperance on The War Within Pre-Patch - Beta Bug Assumed as Feature?

I hope it returns, it would repect players timer way more.Also i hope for playable Gnolls
The difference for collectors between having to do Loremaster once or FOUR TIMES. Now will see how much Blizzard "values players time" as they claim to do...
I was really hoping I could get out of doing three more Loremaster runs.
I could be wrong, but from what I remember seeing, they said it was with the launch of the expansion and not the prepatch.but it seems that the system itself seems to have several bugs, because some things collect and others don't, very strange.
It would be nice to hear some official response to this. If there were issues with it and it is delayed I can live with that. But that means we need to be told. Please blizzard I was looking forward to this. Let us know what is going on.
If this doesn't happen and is retro-active eventually i'll throw out their supposed "respecting the players time" out the window.We already got all rewards your CLASS could get from a quest but in dragonflight they removed that, atleast for certain local story quests which makes no sense. Before anyone mentions it... no i dont mean the quests where you have to buy the rest from a vendor, these are quests with no vendor for the other rewards and must be done again on different characters sometimes up to 7+ times if you want all the quest's rewards.
Some other small features didn't make it to live despite being on beta and PTR. The developers are really crunched for time it seems. Let's wait until TWW actually launches before raising (more) pitchforks.
It was definitely happening on Beta - it was adding old quest rewards for me for literally like 2 hours in my chat.https://i.postimg.cc/zfD1Twwq/image.pngHere's an image of it happening I took back then. I was on an Alliance toon at the time, for the record, and those are from Horde-only quests.
Oh my, I had hoped it would work
I sure hope they make this a thing. It fits the Warband system shift in philosophy. And I have confirmed characters who have not completed a quest are not receiving the appearance of other armor classes. Tested wiuth the Un'Goro quest "A Little Help From My Friends", completed on Monk, but the Plate legs didn't get added to my collection (confirmed with a Paladin who has the quest but not turned in).
It happened on beta and it happened on PTR for the warband test week. I complete a quest that I did before and I learn all the appearances going by All The Things. There is a video I believe by Ion or someone else that said it is actually a thing that will happen. I don't remember when it was, but specifically remember saying it would award previous completed quest appearancesUpdate, it was Morgan Day with MrGM from LfgLondonhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsceZpGV9-E&t=273s
Personally, I don't want all armor appearances learned on the toon that completes the quest. It seems a bit much. I'd quite like to go back and do Loremaster on the other armor types now and again.What I would like fixed is the Tier Class sets. Running instances again and again one shotting bosses basically just hoping it's your lucky day isn't my idea of a good time. Repeat questing is basically fine, though.
This game is so dead.Something is seriously wrong with the current development team.It's deeply troubling.
I don't understand why Blizzard doesn't just leave these features in place, the community likes it and it isn't impacting gameplay. They need to let go of forcing people to level so many alts just to get appearances and items. They need to embrace an alt friendly style of game play similar to how FF14 does. Not to the extreme of making all classes playable by one character, but at least making alts easier, learning appearances, rep account wide, etc.
Blizzard looooove to introduce good systems/qol stuff and then complete disregard it in future patches/expansions.There are many issues with the system that they dont want to address or even care. When it was introduced they stated that all appearences for the character will be learned for completed quests, however, they keep breaking that ever since: One issue that has been present for since shadowlands is that you are awarded only the appearences for your spec, meaning arms warr wont learn intellect staff, shield, agility polearm etc. Another issue are the bfa quests that award azerite gear, if you level there they have different awards if you dont have heart of azeroth (same appearance but different source, completionists can relate).