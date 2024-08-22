Quest-Driven Story Mode Difficulty Will Be Very Low in The War Within

Not all of us are fortunate enough to raid in a mythic guild. Way to lock actual challenges and rewards behind mythic raiding. /s
Would be cool if they used these "story mode raids" on previous expansions and made it part of the main questline on those expacs. A MSQ for each Chrome timeline, with the full story and raids would be very cool.
I like obsessively 100%ing entire expansions, doing every single quest and such. But for some that is impossible until they are many years old, due to, for example, a quest to defeat the Jailer in Shadowlands.Dragonflight have 3 such quests, one for each final raid boss. Which is fine now that I can LFR, but for someone else like me who tries to do this once WW launches.... yeah good luck soloing some of these. Mechanics will kill you even if you have great gear and 10 levels higher for some bosses.So I love the idea of this, and hope they implement it on previous raids that already have "kill final boss" quests in them.
It's a nice idea, especially because it is to be done solo or with a few friends - but it technically does now what LFR was once supposed to do, somewhat, so maybe we could get rid of the latter, eventually?
Blizz isnt gonna get rid of LFR and they shouldnt. Story mode is for people who want to experience the raid without having the stress of wipes and such.Iam in my mid 40s now like i assume alot of other 'lifers' are (People who want to see this game to the end) I want to see the raid and to pick up some purps not kill myself on a Wednesday night bashing my head against the keyboard. I mean if i want stress i will phone up my ex.Blizz is smart to cater to everyone.