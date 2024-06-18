PvP with the Blues in Deephaul Ravine on June 21st

This Friday, June 21, please join members of the World of Warcraft development team in PvP on The War Within Beta Test Realms as we playtest Deephaul Ravine. We came across some issues with queueing the battleground last week that we have since resolved, and want to get the map into players hands for feedback!



We’ll get underway at 3:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. CDT, 6:00 p.m. EDT) with an hour of playtesting. To playtest this with us, log onto the End Game Realm “These Go To Eleven”, which have max level character templates and access to various vendors. To queue up, open the Group Finder (default hotkey: i), then select Random Battlegrounds and click Join Battle. Deephaul Ravine will be the only battleground available for Random Battlegrounds on beta.



Before we get things rolling, we recommend taking some time to get your character setup properly for PvP combat. Please check out the various gear and profession vendors in Orgrimmar and Stormwind and utilize the latest trinkets, PvP gear, and class sets in The War Within.



We look forward to playtesting with you and reading your feedback afterward, see you there!