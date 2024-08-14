PvP Gearing in The War Within - Early Access Caps, Warmode Gearing Changes

Honor will continue to be earnable and will reset with the start of Early Access on August 22. At this time, we will temporarily change the honor cap to 4000. The Honor cap will return to 15000 with TWW launch on August 26.

Conquest and Bloody Tokens will cease being earnable at pre-season start on August 20 and will reset with new versioning on August 26. These will become earnable again when The War Within Season 1 begins.

The PvP vendors for The War Within will not have items available to purchase during Early Access so that all players will have equal access to level 80 PvP gear at the same time.

Trophies of Strife will no longer exist. The only War Mode currency will be Bloody Tokens.

Nearly all world content will offer Bloody Tokens as a reward.

There will still be two tiers of War Mode Gear:



Only Tier 2 can be purchased from War Mode Vendors, purchasable with Bloody Tokens. Tier 1 can be acquired through War Mode Activities

Hello!We’ve seen your feedback and want to provide some clarification on PvP currencies as we go into Early Access and The War Within launch. Players will be able to continue to purchase Dragonflight items throughout Early Access, and we will reset currencies on launch day – August 26.We saw a positive reception towards the updates we made to War Mode in Dragonflight. In the War Within, we’re maintaining much of the structure, with some quality-of-life changes:Bloody Tokens will now have a weekly cap that increases, like Conquest. Our goal with this is for the catch-up for War Mode gear to be through interacting more with War Mode systems, rather than the catch-up mechanic that we had with Trophies of Strife for honor. Additionally, the weekly quest equivalent to Dragonflight’s “Sparks of Life” quests will offer a large percentage of weekly Bloody Tokens cap.There will be new PvP consumables offered by the vendors in Dornogal, purchasable with Honor.Thanks again for all of your feedback, and we’ll see you on the field of battle!