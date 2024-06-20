Purchased Ensembles Removed from Vendors on Alts in MoP Remix

Thank you. Wish this was there at the start (I think I spent an extra 20k bronze...), but glad this was finally implemented.
Now where are the weapon arsenals?
They only waited until the event is almost over to improve things lol
Woohoo, this is so pleasing for my OCD! Now to get those vendors emptied 😁
Yay, this means that I can log into my main remix toon and see if there is anything left showing due to glitchy crap. Last time I looked some of the vendors had multiple empty pages sprinkled through with some random ensembles that I apparently already had learned lol
Now, just put the weapons ensembles on + pets if they are willing for some 10 / 20 /50k bronze, cuz, I mean, now we're swimming in the darn thing = REMIX best thing for WoW so far this year <3
I still see them on EU
Please add weapon arsenals for all the remix only wepon appearances!
Still hoping for weapon sets as some of the zone drop greens take way too long to obtain.
Freakin' finally! Took them far too long, honestly.
Arsenals when? Clock is ticking!
not on EU atm
Now we just need a discount for sets we have already partially acquired. Why should we have to pay full price when we're only missing one item from a 8 piece set.
I'm still seeing on the vendors everything I've purchased and have in my collections on US servers.
Doesn't seem like its fully working, sets I purchased on my priest still show up on my druid and sets that I've completed already are still there so that's annoying.Edit: Actually all the mounts I've already purchased are still there as well and I'm on US realms...
Finally.Now please, add the arsenals to vendors.