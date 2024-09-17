PSA: Mythic+ Necrotic Wake Not Awarding Any Crests

Great. I just ran this too. Has my bis ring and head piece. Blizz should give us something since its bugged.
Lmao. Nice. Rated pvp wins doesn't guarantee a single CR, and now this. TOO FUNNY 😁
This seems to also be the case on Stonevault
thx NA for beta testing
Their whole dev team is ... idk ive lost words at this point ... there is literally nothing working as intended after the paywalled beta and now almost a month in to the expansion...
Was fun getting a blue 580 ring from 0.Blue 580 ring dropped for some reason and de into SL mats
Once again thank you NA for beta testing
Nothing works, no compensation, typical Blizzard...
Thank you NA for Beta Testing. Thats the Revenge of getting all this Promo Stuff!
Well Bountiful delves didn't give crests correctly either and yesterday I received missing crests on logging in affected chars so with bit of luck it will be handled similar way.