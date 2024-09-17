This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
PSA: M+ Necrotic Wake Not Giving Any Crests
Live
Posted
25 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
With The War Within Season 1 going live, players have noticed that Necrotic Wake keys do not give any crests, regardless of whether they are timed or not.
This is likely a bug and should be fixed shortly,
Example from a depleted keys, but timed keys also aren't giving crests.
