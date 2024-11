PSA: Final Day to Obtain the Sand Scarab Pet for Free - Twitch Drop

Eligibility

How do I Earn Twitch Drops?

Frequently Asked Questions

Greetings, adventurers! With the release of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration , players can commemorate the occasion with new! Watch anystream on Twitch.tv from October 22, 10:00 a.m. PDT, until November 5, 10:00 a.m. PST, to earn thepet.To participate, you must link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections . If you have changed your password or made any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will have to relink your accounts. When you relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink a new Twitch account. After you’ve claimed your rewards on Twitch, please make sure you’re logging into the Battle.net region you’d like to receive the drop(s) on, as the first region you log into will be where your items will be delivered. It can take up to 24 hours to receive your reward(s) in-game after claiming. Read our Frequently Asked Questions section for more information.October 22, 10:00 a.m. PDT (19:00 CEST)November 5, 10:00 a.m. PST (19:00 CET)Watchofcontent while these Twitch Drops are active on any channel to earn thepet.“Easily mistaken for a common beetle, the sting of a sand scarab will quickly clear up the misconception should you be unlucky enough to be stung by one.”A. Sign into your Battle.net account at https://account.battle.net/connections and click the Connect link for Twitch, then follow the instructions to sign in and link your Twitch account to Battle.net.A. You can earn and claim drops using your PC/Mac web browser or on the Twitch app for Android or iOS. Twitch apps on game consoles, smart TVs, and other TV apps do not support drops.A. You can earn progress towards a drop on any eligible channel in thecategory on Twitch. You can, for example, watch half an hour on one channel and then switch to another channel without losing your progress. You cannot earn progress faster by watching more than one channel at a time.A. To receive your rewards, you must claim the drop on the channel you’re watching or in the Drops Inventory menu on Twitch.A. Earned Twitch Drop rewards will expire seven (7) days after they’ve been claimed if a Battle.net account has not been linked.A. All you need to do is ensure your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked and that you’ve opted into Drops (see Drops Streamer Home).A. Participating regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.