Prowler Masks, Cowls, and Shoulder Capes Coming to the Trading Post in 11.0.5

really liking these hoods
love it
I need the midnight hood variant. Immediately.
I wish the eyebrows of my blood elves wouldn't clip through these, but still good looking. And I love seeing so many colors, even the pink and duller colors that tend to not fit the more elaborate sets. Making dulled sets is fun for mog lovers like me, causing me to use items I haven't.
I will buy every single one of these as they come out. Probably some of the coolest hoods they've released.We need more hood masks.
These are really cool. So sad I won't be able to afford them because there will be 2 mounts and a pet and a toy each month that cost 800 tenders each while we can only earn 1000 tender a month...
Glad they're continuing to add these types of things to the trading post. They're so simple yet bring transmogs together so well. Hopefully one of these days we get some stuff more like Anduins current cloak too.
I wish they added some more rounded or oval shaped hoods, rather than these pointy Green Globlin type hoods. Both these and the previous Trading Post hoods had that pointy tip in the back, so I'd prefer to see variety like some Hunter set type hoods.
so many of these are incredible oh my god
Yes! Finally some great-looking hoods
The hoods will be perfect for an assassin's creed transmog
Shoulder capes without the bright gold buckles: 😍Shoulder capes looking tattered and unwashed on the ends like tailors and soap don't exist: 😞Hoods are sick though, looking forward to those
Alright, now gimme midnight pants and darker armour sets for rogues. DARKER.
There’s a mistake in this article, with the Prowler’s Brick & Camo shoulders being displayed under the opposite colour.