Protection Warrior Review of Colossus Hero Talents - Aggression Not Enough? Demolish!

Blizzard The Warrior class tree will receive a significant re-arrangement in The War Within, and we are pleased to confirm that it is possible and easy to take Storm Bolt and Shockwave at once. We’d also like to add that we are positioning Shockwave primarily as a utility ability, so the bonus damage passive talent will be be removed.

Blizzard Colossus Regarding Demolish:



Demolish is a 2 second channel, and the Warrior is unable to move or use other abilities while channeling, similar to Eye Beam or Fists of Fury. Just like those abilities, a Colossus player will have to think tactically about when and where it is optimal to use it. This is an intentional part of the flavor of the ability. Every hit of Demolish will hit hard, so you’ll want to use it as soon as you can. The “you are grounded” terminology in Unstoppable Force was intended to reflect granting an immunity to stuns and knockbacks. The tooltip has been updated with more clear language. The visuals for Demolish are still being iterated on, but to give an idea of where we’re going for currently: The channel starts with a quick two-strike combo leading into a big windup into a massive overhead slam that cracks the ground in the affected area. The two initial strikes should feel like you’re ramping yourself up and putting the target off-balance so you can land the massive final hit. We’re explicitly trying to avoid feeling like Rampage or the flurry attack from Fyr’alath.

